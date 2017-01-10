Rocket Fuel Continues Shift to Platform Business

MMW learned today that Rocket Fuel, a leading predictive marketing platform provider, has announced organizational changes that are expected to accelerate its “ongoing transformation into a leading SaaS-based platform solutions company.”

“In the third quarter of 2016, we experienced growth of 141% in our platform business, and signed our first platform agreement with a major US agency holding company,” says CEO Randy Wootton in a statement emailed to MMW on Monday. We are continuing our transformation into a leading predictive marketing platform provider, and announcing changes today designed to further our growth at scale. We are excited about the company’s platform business growth and our guidance for the fourth quarter remains unchanged.”

As part of these changes, Rocket Fuel is further organizing its operations around two core offerings – predictive marketing platform solutions and media services – with David Gosen, currently SVP and Managing Director of International, expanding his role to become GM, Platform Solutions & International, and Simon Hayhurst, currently SVP of Product, becoming GM of Media Services.

This reorganization will also result in the elimination of 93 services and administrative positions, representing 11 percent of the employee base. Along with real estate consolidation projects, including the relocation of the company’s corporate headquarters and other streamlining of facilities, the company anticipates that these changes will reduce operating expenses by approximately $20 million annually.

“Our top goal in 2017 is returning to growth,” said Wootton. “We will do this by working side by side with the world’s largest agencies and brands to leverage the value of our predictive marketing platform. We believe we can accelerate the traction in our platform solution business, which – at scale – should have lower costs of sales and service. We will continue plans to integrate our Moment Scoring technology into the top marketing platform OEMs to improve their predictive capabilities. Finally, we will continue partnering with some of the most influential system integrators to create robust solutions for their customers that integrate the very best offerings in the adtech/martech ecosystem.”

Wootton continued: ”We are inspired by the evolution of digital marketing from programmatic media buying to truly predictive marketing, particularly the application of AI and big data to predict the potential of every moment and make marketing more meaningful and accountable. The business models and cost structures for our media services and platform businesses are different, so the changes we are making today will better align our company to these goals. They reflect our commitment to building the definitive full funnel platform for predictive marketing, and we look forward to leading the way in 2017 and beyond.”