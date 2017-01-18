‘Reveal Analytics’ Debuts at NRF Big Show 2017

Natural Insight, a key player in enterprise cloud and mobile applications for retail merchandising and workforce management, unveiled on Monday its new enhanced reporting and analytics feature, Reveal Analytics, at NRF’s Retail Big Show.

With Reveal Analytics, we’re told, Natural Insight continues its focus on improving in-store execution while increasing margins and customer satisfaction.

With unprecedented transparency into promotional execution, merchandising, store conditions and in-store marketing events, retailers can now use any mobile device to monitor and react to the challenges of managing the retail environment.

“We are eliminating the retail industry’s biggest blind spot with Reveal Analytics,” said Stefan Midford, CEO of Natural Insight. “Customers can now access real-time mobile dashboards reflecting the status of in-store promotional, merchandising and assisted sales efforts as well as captured photos for visual verification. With a click of a button, brands and retailers can identify and share trends related to project completion, execution compliance, customer feedback, sales influencers and competitive information.”

