Retail TouchPoints Announces 2017 Customer Engagement Award Winners

PRESS RELEASE: Retail TouchPoints, the industry’s go-to source for customer engagement strategies, today announced the winners of the 2017 Customer Engagement Awards.

This year, Retail TouchPoints is recognizing 11 retail companies that are employing digital innovation and technology across the organization. Each of this year’s winners has strived to satisfy, surprise and delight shoppers in their respective industry segments.

Through a nomination process, the winners were selected based on, but not limited to, four specific criteria:

Unique shopping/promotional offerings

Customer engagement strategies

Customer analysis

Technology innovation

“These forward-thinking retailers are striving to improve their overall omnichannel approach to customer engagement while maintaining a critical balance,” said Debbie Hauss, Editor-In-Chief of Retail TouchPoints. “This year’s winners are poised to survive by knowing when to pull the trigger on the latest technologies, while continuing to focus on the basics.”

Winners include large and small retail companies in a variety of industry segments, from mattresses and sleepwear to food, books and electronics. This year’s winners are (in alphabetical order):

Adore Me

Books-A-Million

Everlast Worldwide

Guaranteed Foods

Guess

Jet.com

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Samsung

Serta Simmons

Suitsupply

Those interested in obtaining further details should visit 11 Retailers Win 2017 Customer Engagement Awards, a feature report which provides additional information on each winner.

