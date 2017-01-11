Real Time Mobile Alert Service Takes Flight with New Offering

MMW learned Tuesday that DealRay, a real time mobile alert service for discounted airfare deals (with limited time buying windows), has just rolled out an updated version of the app for iPhone.

The updated DealRay iPhone app offers a new interface with improved customization options to personalize real-time SMS alerts and push notifications for flight deals based on each user’s preferred location.

Alongside a redesigned interface, DealRay also adds new features that enable users to:

● Set departure location to customize alerts both for international as well as domestic destinations.

● Customize the list of airports for receiving alerts to nearby destinations (within North America and the Caribbean).

● Choose “Priority Destinations” to always receive alerts for deals to those cities, countries or continents.

“Today, DealRay is breaking new ground with our updated iPhone app that will enable a completely customized user experience,” said DealRay Founder and CEO Dan Kohn. “Since we first introduced DealRay, our members have saved more than $2.5 million on airfare, and our latest update further empowers travelers with personalized notifications.”