Power of Social Media Technology Empowers Publishers

MMW recently learned that the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) has revealed an updated, user-friendly web portal for its over 3,100 members.

The portal’s mobile-first, responsive design makes the power of social media available in a private member community, the organization tells us.

Several months ago, we took a detailed look at our current web platform and considered its front-end structure and back-end functionality in terms of how we know people interact on the web today,” said IBPA CEO Angela Bole. “Following the review, we knew we needed to make some changes to our online presence with the goal of providing our members a modern means of positively impacting their businesses through increased networking and education.”

The new web portal, called Social Link, offers IBPA members the ability to build detailed member profiles and connect with one other across an integrated online networking platform. Increased community collaboration links members with relevant discussion forums, experts, and membership benefits.

“IBPA’s vision is a world where every independent publisher has the tools and knowledge needed to professionally engage in all aspects of the publishing industry,” said Bole. “The power built into our new Social Link technology will provide like-minded members the ability to share information and work together toward goals they couldn’t achieve alone, moving the publishing industry closer and closer to this vision.”