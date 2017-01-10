mPulse Mobile Appoints Adam Spiegel to Board of Directors

On Monday, mPulse Mobile – a leader in mobile health engagement — announced that healthcare industry expert Adam Spiegel has joined its Board of Directors.

Spiegel, a twenty-year veteran of The Advisory Board Company, has held several executive roles and is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of the publicly traded, research, technology and consulting firm focused on improving the performance of health care organizations around the world.

According to details shared in a formal media release, Spiegel oversees all commercial operations of the firm, a staff of more than 500 employees and revenue of $800MM.

“We are thrilled about the addition of Adam Spiegel to the mPulse Mobile Board of Directors,” says Chris Nicholson, Chief Executive Officer of mPulse Mobile. “Adam’s passion for the role technology plays in improving the consumer experience and outcomes in healthcare and extensive sales, marketing and product leadership experience is extremely valuable during our current growth stage. We are fortunate to be adding such an impressive industry leader to our Board. I look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to develop our solutions and grow the company.”

“The healthcare industry is starting to recognize the importance of the push towards consumerism,” notes Spiegel. “mPulse Mobile is at the forefront of bringing technology innovation that is focused on enabling consumers in their health and improving the communication between providers and consumers. I’m impressed with the team, their enterprise-grade platform and analytics capabilities as well as the positive customer outcomes they achieve.”