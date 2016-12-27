Mobiquity, Insert Partner to Provide Real Time, In-App Personalization

Mobiquity, a digital engagement provider for Fortune 500 companies, and Insert, the automated in-app marketing platform, just announced a partnership to deliver real-time, in-app personalization to mobile users.

The partnership, we’re told, brings together Mobiquity’s end-to-end mobile services with Insert’s technology for rapidly deploying in-app engagement features, allowing app owners and mobile marketers to develop more meaningful customer relationships.

As enterprise brands increasingly rely on mobile solutions for improving customer engagement and business outcomes, they must deliver the right mobile moments, at the right time, in the right context.

“However, providing these personalized experiences requires a deep understanding of customer data and can take weeks of development time to deliver,” the company says.

Through their partnership, Mobiquity and Insert will enable brands to enhance an existing solution, or build a new app, for maximizing customer interactions in real-time.

“For today’s enterprises, delivering the right mobile moments is critical to customer experience and brand loyalty and even impacts revenue,” said Ty Rollin, Mobiquity’s Chief Innovation Technology Officer. “Our partnership with Insert will help clients to capitalize on these opportunities by empowering them to quickly and easily improve in-app engagement.”