Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

New Study Reveals Discrepancies in Demographic Data Across Ad Exchanges

Pinsight Media, a leading provider of insights derived from network-level first-party mobile data, has just released a white paper titled ‘Guess My Age: Age Discrepancies Across Ad Exchanges.’

Videology Releases Global ‘2017 TV & Video Outlook’

On Tuesday, Videology, a top software provider for converged TV and video advertising, released a new report featuring interviews with industry-leading media companies, advertising agencies and technology providers.

Marqii, the First Mobile Business Platform, Goes Live

Marqii has just introduced the first mobile business platform, using location data to make direct-to-consumer advertising of specials and promotions “affordable and available to local establishments.”

4 Predictions for Mobile Marketing in 2017

2017 may be a turning point for mobile marketing. According to a study conducted by PwC and sponsored by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), mobile formats accounted for 47 percent of the $32.7 billion U.S. organizations spent on advertising in the first half of 2016.

BlueVenn Finds Majority of Marketers See Data Analysis More Important than Social Media Skills

This morning, the team at BlueVenn published a new study, the findings of which reveal that the vast majority of marketers consider data analysis to be the most important skill for their organization to acquire over the next two years.

