Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

CES 2017: Goodix Technology Named Best of Innovation Awards Winner

Ahead of the weekend, Goodix announced that it has been named a CES 2017 Best of Innovation Awards Winner.

Time to ‘Jump’ for Joy with New Performance Ad Network

This week, MMW was briefed by the team at Appy Pie, a cloud-based mobile application builder software, about the launch of Appy Jump — “a performance ad network that enables Appy Pie users to earn money by monetizing their apps with ads and AppyPie users to promote their apps to increase downloads.”

CES 2017: The Top Stories So Far

Not in Las Vegas? Not a problem? We’ve got your CES 2017 top news round-up from around the web.

4 Predictions for Mobile Marketing in 2017

2017 may be a turning point for mobile marketing. According to a study conducted by PwC and sponsored by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), mobile formats accounted for 47 percent of the $32.7 billion U.S. organizations spent on advertising in the first half of 2016.

BlueVenn Finds Majority of Marketers See Data Analysis More Important than Social Media Skills

This morning, the team at BlueVenn published a new study, the findings of which reveal that the vast majority of marketers consider data analysis to be the most important skill for their organization to acquire over the next two years.

