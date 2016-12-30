Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

MMA Joins Industry Forces in Proposing Updates to Ad Measurement Guidelines

IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau), the MRC (Media Rating Council), and the MMA (Mobile Marketing Association), with the expert technical support of the IAB Technology Laboratory, have just teamed up to release “major overhauls to the Mobile In-App Measurement and Mobile Web Measurement Guidelines for public comment—changes that will promote improved digital advertising measurement.”

Buzz Builds Over New Release of Agilysys Visual One PMS

Agilysys, Inc., a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, announced this week the general availability of Visual One PMS v8.7. The latest version of the company’s popular property management system features a number of enhancements — including EMV readiness, more robust security…

Hello, 2017: Is Your Mobile Marketing Ready to Compete?

Brace yourself for a fiercely competitive and creative year ahead, as a steady rise of marketers (and their agencies) continue…

eMarketer Webinar to Focus on Cross-Device Targeting—What to Watch for in 2017

eMarketer is planning to host an early 2017 webinar that is a must-attend experience for digital marketers. According to an announcement shared with MMW, attendees will score a preview of important trends to watch in the new year, including: How the…

The 10 Rules of Effective Marketing on Facebook

Everyone, it seems, is marketing through Facebook these days. But not everyone is doing it effectively. With 2017 fast approaching, there’s no better time than now to brush up on the basics of effective social media marketing.

