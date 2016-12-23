Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Screen6 Partners with Airpush, Kochava Collective, ShareThis to Boost Data Offering

Screen6, a cross-device identity management company, confirmed to MAW this week the ability for its partners to “expand their private identity graphs beyond their own dataset” through a number of critically important new strategic alliances.

eMarketer Predicts Increases in Mobile Ad Spend, Changes in Influencer Marketing, and Heightened Need for Accurate Attribution in 2017

Data and research company, eMarketer, released its latest 2017 social predictions in its recent report, “US Social Trends for 2017: eMarketer’s Predictions for Attribution, Live Streaming, Messaging, Influencer Marketing and More”, highlighting live streaming and influencer marketing as major trends but also noting an increase in ad spend on mobile marketing and the priority of proper attribution moving forward.

New Study Shows That 59% of Shoppers Have ‘A Lot of Cheer’ This Holiday Shopping Season

ChargeItSpot, a provider of cell phone charging stations for major retailers, events, and other indoor public venues, has just announced the results of its first-annual “Retail Holiday Shopping Report.” The study looked at cheer – defined as how happy one was at the time of the survey…

Immersv VR Platform Takes Marketing to the Next Level



Mobile Advertising Watch confirmed this week that a recent virtual reality (VR) campaign for the Hawaii Tourism Authority resulted in an impressive 70 percent video completion rate, a 25 percent gaze-through-rate, and about 8,500 engagements.

Advice Local Launches Branded Mobile App Creation Technology, Advice Mobile

Award-winning local search technology company Advice Local today announced the launch of Advice Mobile, a powerful new tool that allows businesses to create custom branded mobile apps in minutes that can immediately be submitted to both iOS App Store and Google Play.

