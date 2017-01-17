Mobile Engagement Innovator JOINGO Touts Impressive Growth

According to a new report from our sister site mGamingWatch, it’s already been a great run for JOINGO. But it looks like they’re just getting warmed up.

Ahead of the weekend, JOINGO — a top provider of mobile engagement solutions for the casino gaming industry — announced that it has signed agreements with over 50 casino properties.

“JOINGO’s robust, easy-to-use mobile engagement solution, open integrations platform, and strong industry partnerships have made it the solution of choice for leading casino operators like Rush Street Gaming, JACK Entertainment, Cache Creek Casino Resort, and many more,” a media announcement explains.

JOINGO’s customer base has grown significantly over recent years, more than doubling in 2016 alone. The JOINGO mobile platform now serves casino customers in Alabama, Arizona, California, Delaware, Illinois, Nevada, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington state, and Canada.

“The casino gaming and hospitality industry has fully embraced the shift of consumer engagement to their mobile phones,” says CEO Steve Boyle. “The vision of making the consumer’s mobile phone the center of the loyalty relationship is being realized by our customers, and they are now coming back and asking to expand the set of services included in their mobile loyalty program. We are now engaged with customers who have a high level of urgency to get started in order to perfect their mobile loyalty program before the competition.”

To learn more about JOINGO, check out the company here.