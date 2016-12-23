MMW Joins Industry Forces in Proposing Updates to Ad Measurement Guidelines

IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau), the MRC (Media Rating Council), and the MMA (Mobile Marketing Association), with the expert technical support of the IAB Technology Laboratory, have just teamed up to release “major overhauls to the Mobile In-App Measurement and Mobile Web Measurement Guidelines for public comment—changes that will promote improved digital advertising measurement.”

Ahead of the weekend, a provided media release to MMW noted that the revised guidelines will shift both mobile in-app and mobile web from a “count-on-download” minimum to a “count-on-begin-to-render” ad impression measurement minimum.

References to “served” impressions have been removed from the proposed guidelines, substituting them with the concept of counting event-driven impressions which have a greater potential for an “opportunity-to-see” by an end user. The change will better align measurement of these impressions with the counting model in place for viewable impressions.

Simultaneous to this release, IAB and MRC, with the assistance of the IAB Tech Lab, have also introduced a proposed revision to the Desktop Display Served Impression Guideline, shifting desktop digital ad measurement away from a minimum of “count-on-ad-insertion” approach to a “count-on-begin-to-render” model, the release explains.

With this move, mobile and desktop measurement will be more closely in sync with digital video measurement, which already requires “count-on-begin-to-render.”

“A ‘count-on-begin-to-render’ model is going to offer publishers improved measurement,” said Anna Bager, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile and Video, IAB. “These updates will be critical in delivering the efficiencies that marketers and agencies seek from digital campaigns. They move measurement to more closely align with other measurement metrics, such as viewable impressions—providing an avenue to more cohesive cross-platform measurement.”

To learn more, you can read the official announcement here.