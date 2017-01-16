mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

mPulse Mobile Appoints Adam Spiegel to Board of Directors

mPulse Mobile – a leader in mobile health engagement — announced this week that healthcare industry expert Adam Spiegel has joined its Board of Directors.

Host.net Rolls Out HIPAA-Compliant Healthcare IT Package

Host.net, a multinational provider of cloud, managed infrastructure and network services, announced Thursday the launch of its HIPAA-compliant Healthcare IT solution.

LifeMap Solutions, Stanford University School of Medicine Researchers to Launch App

LifeMap Solutions, a digital health pioneer and co-developer of ResearchKit-enabled app Asthma Health, has just announced that the company has worked with researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine to develop and launch MyHeart Counts 2.0.



QuiO Named Innovation Champion of the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge

This week, mHealthWatch learned that QuiO, a digital healthcare company providing smart injection devices and connected software, has been named the inaugural Innovation Champion of the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge.

Fitbit Launches Redesigned Fitstar Personal Trainer App

Last week at CES 2017, Fitstar by Fitbit launched a new app experience that helps users achieve their fitness goals through an enhanced personalized and guided workout journey.

