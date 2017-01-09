mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

UnitedHealthcare and Qualcomm Integrate New Wearable Devices With Wellness Program

On Tuesday, UnitedHealthcare and Qualcomm Incorporated announced enhancements and the expansion of UnitedHealthcare Motion, a wellness program that provides employees with activity trackers at no additional charge and enables them to earn up to $1,500 per year by meeting certain goals for the number of daily steps.

Garmin Launches New Wearable and Cycling Apps

Garmin International Inc. has just announced several new apps, data fields and watch faces available for Garmin users to download from its Connect IQ Store from companies including Uber, Trek, GU Energy Labs and nuun Active Hydration.



Healthx Touts Strategic Growth Investment From JMI Equity

Healthx, Inc., a leader in cloud-based digital engagement solutions for healthcare payers and other stakeholders, announced Thursday that it has received a strategic growth investment from JMI Equity, a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies.

WellDoc, American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) Take Aim at Diabetes

Digital health leader WellDoc and leading diabetes healthcare organization, the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE), announced today they will partner to incorporate the “AADE Diabetes Education Curriculum: A Guide to Successful Self-Management” in the BlueStar digital therapeutic platform.

Northwell Health, Avizia Confirm New Telehealth Partnership

On Wednesday, mHealthWatch was briefed by the team at Avizia, a leading end-to-end telehealth solution provider, on their new strategic channel partnership with Northwell Health, New York state’s largest health care provider and private employer.

Want to get the latest mHealthWatch news and insight delivered straight to your inbox every morning? If so, sign up for our free newsletter today.