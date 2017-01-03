mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

Concentra and American Well Tackle Telemedicine for Occupational Medicine

Concentra, a respected provider of occupational medicine, recently announced it is expanding its delivery of quality medical care to more employees through the addition of telemedicine services as part of a strategic partnership with American Well, a leading telehealth technology company.

As Healthcare Adoption Remains Strong, What Lies Ahead for the Global Tablet Market?

When it comes to the tablet market, worldwide shipments are expected to decline by 12% in 2016, rounding out the year at 182.3 million shipments, according to a new forecast from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Tablet Tracker.



Online Doctor Visit Promises Convenient New Medical Treatment Options

As telemedicine continues to rise in popularity, both healthcare providers and institutions need to be prepared for upcoming changes, advises the team at Online Doctor Visit.

Can Telemedicine Help This Flu Season?

The 2016-2017 influenza season has begun and it is forecasted that flu activity is expected to increase leading into the New Year, costing families and businesses hundreds of dollars.

Boom or Bust? What’s Next for Wearables?

There will be many small packages under holiday trees across the U.S. — but they’re less likely to contain wearable devices like smart watches and Fitbits, according to new analysis.

