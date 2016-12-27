mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

Can Telemedicine Help This Flu Season?

The 2016-2017 influenza season has begun and it is forecasted that flu activity is expected to increase leading into the New Year, costing families and businesses hundreds of dollars.

PHZIO Confirms New Telehealth Webinar Series

mHealthWatch learned Thursday that eWellness Healthcare Corporation is the first telehealth company for physical therapy to offer insurance reimbursable remotely monitored physical therapy (PT) treatments.



Boom or Bust? What’s Next for Wearables?

There will be many small packages under holiday trees across the U.S. — but they’re less likely to contain wearable devices like smart watches and Fitbits, according to new analysis.

MatchMyRx App Helps Patients Understand Their Prescriptions

PRX Control Solutions — a digital health company offering a smart prescription platform to health plans and payers — is rolling out a Web App to help patients increase awareness of their medications.

Visunex Medical Systems Brings Mobile Tech to Fight Against Zika

Ahead of the weekend, MHW learned that Visunex Medical Systems of Fremont California has announced its support in the fight against the devastating effects of the Zika virus.

