mGaming News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in mobile and online gaming that our sister site mGamingWatch has been monitoring in recent days.

Real Money Mobile Casino Gaming Expands to New Global Market

mGamingWatch learned Thursday that the first ever real money casino mobile app is coming to Kenya.

Lucky Labs, Playson Team Up as Gaming Developer Expands Worldwide Operation

mGamingWatch learned Wednesday that Lucky Labs, one of Ukraine’s largest technology companies and leading gaming developers, has announced a partnership with Playson, the international software development firm.

Spin Games Granted Regulatory Gaming License in NJ

Spin Games LLC, a leader in interactive gaming technologies, confirms to MGW that the NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement has issued Spin Games a ‘Casino Services Industry Enterprise’ gaming license to distribute gambling content and technology in the state of New Jersey.

Social Casino Giant Expands TangoMe Partnership and Portfolio

Global developers and publishers of social casino games for mobile platforms, KamaGames has just announced plans to release another of their titles on the popular Tango platform.

Spectrum Gaming Group Predicts Top 10 Casino Industry Trends for 2017

Spectrum Gaming Group, an independent research and professional services firm serving public- and private-sector clients worldwide, has pulled out its crystal ball.