Marketers Take Note: Staples Survey Sees Small Business Optimism

On the heels of what Staples calls an unprecedented year, the Staples National Small Business Survey has just revealed renewed optimism among small business owners as they kick off 2017.

The survey, commissioned by Staples and conducted by Wakefield Research, discovered that 85% of American small business owners are “optimistic” about the small business climate in the new year, while 67% think business tax reform should be the top policy priority for 2017.

“Signaling further short- and long-term positivity, 67% of respondents plan to hire employees in 2017, while 91% would be likely to encourage their children to start their own business given the current state of the small business environment,” reads a provided report summary.

Among the report’s key findings:

97% of small business owners plan to increase investment in their companies in 2017

72% plan to increase staff compensation in 2017

93% believe running your own business is the best kind of job satisfaction there is

“We’ve been a small business champion for more than 30 years, and are pleased that small business owners are hopeful and confident as we head into the new year,” said Frank P. Bifulco, Jr., executive vice president global marketing, Staples. “We conducted the survey to better understand the pulse of small business owners and to further identify those priority product and service areas in which we can help our customers achieve success in 2017.”