Jeremy Korst Tapped for Chief Marketing Officer at Avalara

Avalara, Inc., a top provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, announced this week that has hired Jeremy Korst as executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Korst will lead what his company describes as being a “diverse, international team” that includes brand, demand generation, channel, international, product, and customer marketing.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeremy to Avalara,” said Pascal Van Dooren, general manager and chief revenue officer. “His deep experience at the marketing helm of some of the most storied names in tech — combined with his energy, enthusiasm, and exceptional leadership skills — make him an ideal fit for Avalara. We are excited to have him join the Avalara team.”

Before joining Avalara, Korst was the general manager for Windows marketing at Microsoft, responsible for the global launch of Windows 10.

Korst holds a B.A. in Economics, Politics and Government from the University of Puget Sound and an M.B.A. in finance and strategy from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

“Avalara is at an exciting inflection point,” said Korst. “It has the ideal combination: a terrific executive team; a cohesive, unique culture that embraces the ‘power of Orange;’ a proven platform; and a massive, global market opportunity. I look forward to helping drive its continued growth and success.”