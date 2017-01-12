Interana Taps Aditya Vempaty as New VP of Marketing

Interana, the leader in behavioral analytics for the digital economy, announced this week that Aditya Vempaty has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing.

With more than a decade of engineering, marketing and sales experience in enterprise tech, big data and analytics, Vempaty will play a major role in expanding awareness of Interana and the value behavioral analytics brings to digital businesses.

Building on eight consecutive quarters of revenue growth, he will lead the expansion of marketing and communications initiatives for the company.

“As we looked to expand our executive team, it was evident that we needed a marketing veteran who not only had experience leading major marketing efforts at fast-growing companies, but also had a deep understanding of the new capabilities behavioral analytics brings to support digital businesses,” said Ann Johnson, CEO and Co-founder at Interana. “Aditya’s experience both as a marketing professional and as an engineer at top Silicon Valley companies makes him a great addition to our team as we enter our next stage of growth.”

Vempaty joins Interana from mobile analytics company Amplitude, where he led the company’s marketing efforts following its launch from stealth. During his time at Amplitude, as well as Coho Data and Nutanix, he leveraged his technical background as an engineer in enterprise storage, server virtualization and networking to create compelling content that drove customer acquisition, revenue growth and industry recognition.

“This is an exciting time in our industry, because data democratization is truly beginning to shape business outcomes. It’s becoming easier for anyone within an organization to unlock patterns in user and device behaviors and use them to positively impact the business,” said Vempaty. “Interana is leading that transformation with its unique technology solution. I’m excited to build on the strong foundation already in place and pick up the pace of growth alongside a highly talented team.”