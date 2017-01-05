InMarket Raises the Bar for Consumer Engagement with inBar Platform

The future consumer engagement is on display in Las Vegas this week at CES 2017.

Positioned to “supercharge” on-premise marketing through a powerful fusion of beacons and first party location data, inMarket – the market leading beacon proximity and location intelligence company based in Silicon Beach – has just unveiled a new ambient intelligence platform called inBar.

Advancing the utility of beacons light years beyond simple push notifications to mobile users entering a particular locale, inBar will serve up an unprecedented array of location-specific offers and opportunities — from smart jukebox interactions (that actually suggest songs or offer credits), to exclusive drink specials just for a quick check of fantasy football scores during the game.

Designed to help brands digitally engage consumers in entertainment venues like never before, inBar is expected to raise the bar for contextual mobile experiences in 2017 at thousands of new locations across the U.S.

On the opening day of CES 2017, inMarket and AMI Entertainment announced an agreement to deploy beacons in 25,000 entertainment venues, with an initial launch in 5,000 locations.

“Brands can now engage patrons on their most personal device, precisely when they’re enjoying a night out. InBar will have the power to turn phones into an ‘AI assistant’ — waking up proactively when consumers need it most to facilitate hyper-relevant, second-screen experiences,” says the team at inMarket, a six year old company with a distinguished track record of creating contextual mobile experiences for some of the world’s top brands and foremost retailers.

The company now reaches an estimated audience of 50 million monthly active app users — about one- quarter of America’s entire mobile population.

inMarket’s partnership with AMI comes as the company enters 2017 still riding high from a stellar 2016, a year in which inMarket’s beacon platform helped to influence a staggering $14.5 billion in sales over Black Friday.

“With inBar, we’re laying the foundation of the connected bar of the future, while enabling hyper-contextual advertising on premise,” says Todd Dipaola, inMarket’s CEO. “We have six years of experience digitally connecting consumers and brands at retail capacity and we’re excited to extend that into bars with AMI as an amazing partner.”

InMarket is hosting demos of the future inBar UX at CES. Anyone interested in scheduling a demo is encouraged to visit www.inmarket.com/inbar.