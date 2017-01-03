Infographic: The Growth of Mobile Marketing

2016 is in the history books. And with the new year comes compelling evidence that 2017 could be one for the history books as well when it comes to mobile marketing.

In fact, a new report and corresponding infographic from B2C reveals just how much mobile marketing has grown in recent years.

“With more people now getting their hands on mobile devices around the world, and using them to do just about everything — the future truly is focused on mobile,” says report author Zac Johnson.

So just how far has mobile marketing become? Check out the infographic below to find out.