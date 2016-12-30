Happy New Year from Mobile Marketing Watch!

As the final minutes of 2016 now rapidly tick away, we at Mobile Marketing Watch (MMW) want to wish YOU and ALL of our readers a happy, healthy, and prosperous new year.

2016 was an extraordinary period for our industry. The news that was made and the advancements at which we marveled will dramatically shape the even more remarkable year expected in 2017.

This year, MMW and our growing family of sister-sites powered by mobileStorm gained new ground. Once again, as was the case in 2015, in the last twelve months, MMW has enjoyed tremendous growth while publishing more daily, weekly, and monthly original content than any other dedicated mobile marketing/advertising-related news source online.

In addition to MMW, 2016 was also a growth-year for mHealthWatch, a daily provider of breaking news, analysis, and thought leadership pertinent to mHealth, telemedicine, and the role of all things digital in modern medicine, healthcare, marketing and communications.

Our most recently launched platform, mGamingWatch.com — a progressive online resource dedicated to all facets of mobile in the casino gaming industry — also enjoyed an expanding readership throughout the year and stands poised to break big news and provide unparalleled insight into the gaming world next year.

If the incredible progress we witnessed across the mobile landscape in 2016 was any indication, next year is poised to be even more groundbreaking than we could have ever previously imagined.

Thank you for following MMW in 2016. We hope you will stay with us for an amazing year to come.

Until we resume publishing on January 3, 2017… be safe, enjoy the holiday, and Happy New Year!