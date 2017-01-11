GK Software Launches Mobile Customer Engagement Platform

On Tuesday, GK Software announced the U.S. launch of its Mobile Customer Engagement platform.

With over 10,000 stores and 5 million consumers already connected to the platform worldwide, GK Software now offers North American retailers what it calls “the benefits of incorporating the platform’s business-critical capabilities into their omni-channel strategy.”

The GK crew says that its Mobile Customer Engagement platform turns shoppers’ smartphones into a retailer’s ally by bringing a wealth of consumer-friendly capabilities to a retailer’s established Android or iOS mobile application.

“The simplicity of connecting the application to the retailer’s POS, ERP, CRM and other enterprise systems delivers rapid ROI with minimal business disruption,” the company announced Tuesday.

As for the Mobile Customer Engagement platform’s white-label capabilities, we’re told that they include:

Self-Scanning Using Shoppers’ Smartphones: Consumers can use their smartphones as a self-scanning device to eliminate the traditional pain points of the checkout process.

Personalized Promotions: Through integration with SAP’s ERP and hybris Marketing, or other existing enterprise systems, GK’s Mobile

Customer Engagement platform leverages personal shopping history to provide unique offers to consumers as they browse physical or digital storefronts, anywhere and at any time.

Loyalty Programs: Digital loyalty programs deliver vouchers and rewards on the go, and can entertain campaigns across various suppliers. In tandem with personalized offers, integrated loyalty programs help provide a new level of excitement and value for shoppers.

“GK Software is excited to bring our comprehensive suite of mobile capabilities to the U.S. retail market,” said Michael Jaszczyk, CEO of GK Software USA. “Engaging customers in-store via smartphones is a business-critical component of omni-channel retailing. Retailers can now empower consumers in new and exciting ways, while maintaining complete control through easy integration with their enterprise infrastructure.”