Gen Z Shoppers Stand Out with Strong Omnishopping Growth in US

With the holiday shopping season now behind us, it’s apparent just how big of an impact on retail sales Gen Z had. And they were more mobile than …

With the holiday shopping season now behind us, it's apparent just how big of an impact on retail sales Gen Z had. And they were more mobile than ever this year.

When it comes to combining in-store visits and online product research or purchase, Generation Z (ages 18 to 26) leads all other shopper age groups in the US, lending some spark an otherwise flat “omnishopping” environment.

That’s according to recently-released findings from GfK’s annual FutureBuy study.

The study shows that nearly half (46%) of all Gen Z shoppers in the US have researched an item on a mobile device and then bought it in a store – a strategy known as “webrooming.” That level is up 5 percentage points from 2015 and beats other generations by 12 to 27 points.

One-third (32%) of Gen Z US shoppers report they researched a product in a bricks-and-mortar store and then bought it online via a mobile device (“showrooming”). This compares to 24% just a year ago, and bests other generations by 11 to 20 percentage points.

Frequency of showrooming is also higher among the younger generations, with Gens Y (ages 27 to 36) and Z much more likely to say they showroom at least once a week. Generation X (ages 37 to 51), on the other hand, tends to fall into the “once every few weeks to once a month” category.

Overall, webrooming – reported by one-third (34%) of all US shoppers – is much more common than showrooming (21% of US shoppers), the report announcement reads.

To learn more about the study and its findings, click here.

