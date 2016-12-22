gaming-marketers-score-new-platform

This week, Calvin Ayre posted the news from gaming marketing optimization specialist Beehive that the company has just launched a new online portal to share its latest insights, news and innovations to marketers across the gaming industry.

The platform, we’re told, is free to access at http://community.beehivebi.com/.

The offering features “expert analysis from the Beehive team on the issues that marketers working in gaming face every day.”

Among the early posts are a guide to smart player clustering and a post explaining the importance of an intelligent and focused data strategy.

“We have always believed that as well as offering market-leading products and services, it is important to share our expertise with customers, and that is why we have launched Beehive Community,” says Adi Dagan, CEO of Beehive. “Since the business was founded, we have made it our top priority to keep in close, personal and daily contact with our clients. Beehive Community is yet another way to strengthen our relationships not only with partners but with the entire industry.”