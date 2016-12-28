eMarketer Webinar to Focus on Cross-Device Targeting—What to Watch for in 2017

eMarketer is planning to host an early 2017 webinar that is a must-attend experience for digital marketers. According to an announcement shared with MMW, attendees will score a …

eMarketer is planning to host an early 2017 webinar that is a must-attend experience for digital marketers.

According to an announcement shared with MMW, attendees will score a preview of important trends to watch in the new year, including:

  • How the cross-device conversation is changing from one of device matching to one of identity matching
  • Why building a richer audience profile that factors in TV and offline data is a must
  • Outlook for 2017: Better ad creative, push for measurement integration and more

The webinar is scheduled for January 12, 2017 at 1pm EST. To learn more or to register, click here.

