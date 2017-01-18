DialogTech, Genesys Aim to Help Businesses Convert More Callers to Customers

DialogTech, a leader in call attribution technology, announced this week a partnership with Genesys, a global leader in omni-channel customer experience and contact center solutions.

According to details dished to MMW, the partnership enables businesses to “improve customer acquisition and fuel revenue growth by better aligning their marketing initiatives with call center activity and outcomes.”

The integration allows marketing teams to easily deliver call attribution and caller profile data captured by DialogTech – including the channel, ad, search keyword and web page that generated the call along with the caller’s name, phone number and location – into Genesys.

Using this data, Genesys routes the call to the best available enterprise resource for the opportunity and also generates a screen pop on the agent’s desktop displaying the caller’s information to ensure a “warm handoff.”

With detailed insights on the caller, a joint statement explains, agents are able to have effective conversations that are more likely to result in conversions and revenue.

“Historically, contact centers and marketing departments have operated independently from one another, making closed-loop attribution and transparency into the full customer journey elusive,” said Josh Mallamud, SVP Corporate Development & Strategic Partnerships at DialogTech. “Our integration with Genesys is bridging this gap and providing valuable, and unprecedented, insight for marketers, call center managers and agents.”