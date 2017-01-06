CES 2017: The Top Stories So Far

Not in Las Vegas? Not a problem? We’ve got your CES 2017 top news round-up from around the web.

Here are some of the top and also lesser know stories to emerge out of this year’s convention so far.

The best new TVs announced at CES 2017

TVs are the classic spectacle of CES, and this year Samsung, LG, Sony, and dozens of other companies have returned to Vegas with their latest and greatest 4K HDR models. Sony has made a major shift to OLED for its flagship set, and LG introduced a new 4K TV that’s impossibly thin. Amazon is building its Fire TV OS directly into inexpensive TV sets — just like Roku. And Chinese manufacturer Hisense has brought a massive 100-inch TV to the show. CES has TVs everywhere you turn, and these are the best of what’s here in 2017.

Barf Bags and Smart Cars: CES 2017 Kicks Off With Wild Ride

The tech marketplace can be a bumpy ride for those trying to hawk new wares: Products sell or flop, stock prices soar or dive. But Intel, arguably one of the more sedate companies in Silicon Valley, was apparently so concerned about its virtual reality demo Thursday night at the annual CES convention in Las Vegas, company reps handed out barf bags along with Oculus Rift headsets.

Samsung debuts new Chromebooks, appliances at CES 2017

Samsung unveiled new Chromebooks and appliances at CES 2017 on Wednesday. It was the company’s first big event since the Galaxy Note 7 recall, which cost the firm billions after phones began exploding. Tim Baxter, president and COO of Samsung Electronics America, said at the beginning of the press event that the company will release its report from the Note 7 investigation soon.

Visteon’s curved OLED displays coming to cars at CES 2017

OLED display technology has made its way into televisions and computer screens, and now automotive technology supplier Visteon is exploring how it can be used in cars. OLED displays show very high resolution imagery with bright, crisp colors, don’t use much energy, and are very thin.

Shiny, cheap, ‘magic’: The phones of CES 2017

CNET runs down everything you need to know from the biggest tech show!