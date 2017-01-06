CES 2017: Goodix Technology Named Best of Innovation Awards Winner

Ahead of the weekend, Goodix announced that it has been named a CES 2017 Best of Innovation Awards Winner.

The acknowledgement came in the Embedded Technologies Category for its Live Fingerprint Detection Sensor.

Products entered in this prestigious program are judged by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, independent engineers and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting edge consumer electronics products across 28 product categories.

We’re told that this is Goodix’s third CES award, after winning two Innovation Awards for IFSTM and Goodix LinkTM exemplifying outstanding design and engineering in 2016.

Fingerprint authentication on leading mobile devices oftentimes is not reliable as claimed. That’s why Goodix designed the world’s first integrated live fingerprint authentication solution, providing unmatched biometric security and live identity protection.

“Just like the PIN passcode before it, the application of fingerprint authentication on mobile devices has become the market norm,” said Dr. Bo Pi, Chief Technology Officer at Goodix. “Given rising consumer concerns around personal privacy and security, Goodix’s live fingerprint detection sensor technology empowers users to trust activities carried out on their mobile devices, such as transactions. With the ability to detect your pulse, the Live Fingerprint Detection™ Sensor also opens a whole new set of use cases in industries spanning fitness, wearables, home, lifestyle and even automotive.”