Buzz Builds Over New Release of Agilysys Visual One PMS

Agilysys, Inc., a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, announced this week the general availability of Visual One PMS v8.7.

The latest version of the company’s popular property management system features a number of enhancements — including EMV readiness, more robust security and support for several recently released Microsoft products — that will enable customers to dramatically improve operations and safeguard guests’ financial data.

“Visual One PMS is a comprehensive and fully integrated property management system that offers a wide range of best-in-class features and functionality, including front office operations, guest history, housekeeping, reservations management and more,” reads a provided company release.

Its user-friendly screens are laid out in a logical format, with quick-feature icons and drill-down capabilities. The system offers optional modules for accounting, activities, club management, comp accounting, condo accounting, guest marketing, sales and catering, and spa management.

“Agilysys continues to transform the guest experience with the latest version of Visual One PMS,” said Rehan Jaddi, senior vice president of customer support and service solutions at Agilysys. “The software is more powerful than ever and is ideal for hotels and resorts that want a flexible and fully-integrated property management system. The suite’s enhanced features and functionality, particularly its security improvements and Microsoft product support, will streamline operations and enable properties to provide seamless guest service from arrival through departure.”