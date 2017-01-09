BlueVenn Finds Majority of Marketers See Data Analysis More Important than Social Media Skills

This morning, the team at BlueVenn published a new study, the findings of which reveal that the vast majority of marketers consider data analysis to be the most important skill for their organization to acquire over the next two years.

The report, which incorporates research from 200 UK and US marketers, reveals the skills and attributes that marketers feel they need to acquire in order to survive today’s data-centric marketing landscape.

“With 72% of marketers hoping to acquire data analysis skills in the next two years, data management is now considered more vital than social media (65%), web development (31%), graphics design (23%) and search engine optimization (13%),” the report summary reads.

Despite this fact however, 27% of marketers are still handing over the process of data analysis to the IT department.

Anthony Botibol, Marketing Director at BlueVenn said, “In the age of big data, marketers have a better opportunity than ever before to truly understand their customers’ decision making processes. Unfortunately, as it stands, most marketers simply don’t have the time, the knowledge or the tools necessary to undertake this task in a practical and effective way.”

To download the full Customer Data: The Monster Under the Bed? report, click here.