AxonVR Scores Big Funding for Haptics in Virtual Reality

MMW has learned that AxonVR, the pioneer in advanced haptic technology and creator of the HaptX Platform, has secured $5.8M in a recently-completed seed funding round.

This represents the largest investment to date in a virtual reality haptics company, the firm says.

The round was led by NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), a leading internet technology company in China, and Dawn Patrol Ventures, and includes former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo.

“Touch is one of the most fundamental ways we connect with the physical world,” said Bill Pang, Vice President of Corporate Development at NetEase. “AxonVR’s HaptX Platform brings realistic touch to digital experiences, transforming the way we design, play, and interact.”

“We envision a world in which virtual experiences are indistinguishable from real life,” adds Jake Rubin, Founder and CEO of AxonVR. “This funding enables us to deliver HaptX technology to our first enterprise partners. It’s a big step towards achieving our vision.”