AppsFlyer Raises $56 Million

On Tuesday, MMW was briefed by the team at AppsFlyer, the leading mobile attribution and marketing data analytics company whose mission is to make the marketing industry more measureable. The company announced it has raised an additional $56 million in Series C financing, bringing its total funding to $84 million.

Having grown revenues by 500% and staff from 40 to 240 people across 12 global offices in two years, the company will invest in the enhancement of its products to help even more marketers measure every engagement with their target audiences.

The round was led by new investors Qumra Capital, as well as Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing (PCI), Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP) and Pitango Growth. Qumra Capital partner Boaz Dinte has joined AppsFlyer’s board of directors, with Goldman Sachs PCI joining as observers.

“AppsFlyer has proven its ability to provide mission critical tools and data-driven innovations for measurement that marketers and developers need for success,” said Boaz Dinte, managing partner at Qumra Capital. “As mobile and marketing converge, it’s clear that AppsFlyer is primed for further growth and we are thrilled to provide more resources for the company to expand its capabilities as a data powerhouse for marketers that’s in a league of its own.”