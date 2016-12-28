AppDynamics Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2016 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for the Fifth Consecutive Year

PRESS RELEASE: AppDynamics, the leading application intelligence company, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s 2016 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for the fifth year in a row. As well as being named a leader, the company was positioned furthest to the right on the “Completeness of Vision” axis for the third consecutive year. Assessment criteria for vision include market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation and geographic strategy.

“Software complexity is rising due to the proliferation of new distributed applications across multi-cloud environments, propelling APM to the forefront of how enterprises can ensure they deliver exceptional experiences to their customers,” said Bhaskar Sunkara, co-founder and CTO, AppDynamics. “And with AppDynamics, enterprises have both real-time business monitoring and application monitoring to drive their seamless performance throughout every phase of their customer engagement.”

Gartner has updated its definition of application performance monitoring (APM) suites since last year’s Magic Quadrant report. Gartner now defines APM suites as one or more software and/or hardware components that facilitate monitoring to meet three main functional dimensions:

Digital experience monitoring (DEM);

Application discovery, tracing and diagnostics (ADTD); and

Application analytics (AA).

In addition, Gartner recognized AppDynamics in its 2016 Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring Suites, a companion document to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for APM. The research report provides deeper insights into 12 vendor products and offers an "evaluation across five usage scenarios and is designed to assist IT organization planners and buyers as they look to support an increasingly broad array of APM requirements."

About AppDynamics

AppDynamics is the Application Intelligence company. With AppDynamics, enterprises have real-time insights into application performance, user performance and business performance so they can move faster in an increasingly sophisticated, software-driven world. AppDynamics’ integrated suite of applications is built on its innovative, enterprise-grade App iQ Platform that enables its customers to make faster decisions that enhance customer engagement and improve operational and business performance. AppDynamics is uniquely positioned to enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformations by actively monitoring, analyzing and optimizing complex application environments at scale.

