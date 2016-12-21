Advice Local Launches Branded Mobile App Creation Technology, Advice Mobile

Award-winning local search technology company Advice Local today announced the launch of Advice Mobile, a powerful new tool that allows businesses to create custom branded mobile apps in minutes that can immediately be submitted to both iOS App Store and Google Play. The mobile app creation technology will provide Advice Local’s clients and their customers with a convenient and cost-effective alternative to the traditional app development process.

“With consumers spending 90% of their smartphone screen-time in mobile apps, businesses need branded apps to stay competitive in today’s mobile-first economy,” said Bernadette Coleman, Advice Local CEO. “Advice Mobile makes it possible for anyone to design and build an app of their own. Now our clients and their customers can get all the benefits of a custom mobile app without the hassle or cost typically associated with app development.”

Partners can use Advice Mobile’s white-labeled tools to create, demo, and manage branded mobile apps for their customers. The dashboard makes it easy to update app content, adjust designs and colors, and drag-and-drop app features to serve a business’s specific goals. Available features include unlimited rich push notifications, real-time editing, photo galleries, and access to data analytics.

“It’s never been so simple to create a custom mobile app, increase customer engagement, and stay ahead of the competition,” said Coleman. “Advice Mobile takes care of everything from coding to the app submission process that puts your app and your brand directly in the hands of consumers.”

The Advice Mobile partner fee is being waived for a limited time. They simply request that partners report any bugs they encounter through the Advice Mobile dashboard.

For more information about Advice Local or to find out how to become a partner, request a demo or call 855-714-7634. Press inquiries, contact Bernadette Coleman at 214-310-1356 or bcoleman@advicelocal.com.

About Advice Interactive Group:

Advice Interactive Group is a local search technology and digital marketing solution provider. More than 300,000 businesses around the web use Advice Local’s digital presence management solution to take control of their data, keep their location information current, optimize and syndicate their business profiles across the web. This in turn drives face-to-face and digital interactions intended to boost customer engagement, build audiences, and increase sales through an all-inclusive, white-labeled SaaS-based dashboard and marketing platform.

Based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area with more than 70 employees, Advice has been recognized as one of the SMU COX Dallas 100™, is a three-time Inc. 500 Company, and most recently picked up a Web Marketing Association Internet Advertising Competition Award.