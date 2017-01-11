Advertising Partners: It’s Game On for Gameloft and AerServ Partnership

AerServ, a mobile-first video mediation platform and SSP, has just announced a partnership with Gameloft Advertising Solutions, Gameloft’s mobile advertising network, “to monetize and optimize yield across Gameloft’s arsenal of in-app advertising units,” a media release emailed to MMW reads.

Gameloft Advertising Solutions selected AerServ as a mobile monetization partner due in part to the company’s shared vision and alignment around bringing high quality brand advertising into games, the statement notes.

We’re told that AerServ ads have been integrated via API into Gameloft games for rewarded video, and mobile display ad units.

“Gameloft is a tremendous brand, and we’re thrilled to be working with them to help the company achieve its monetization goals,” said Josh Speyer, CEO of AerServ. “They are ahead of the curve with their monetization strategy, a testament to their innovative nature as a company.”

To learn more about AerServ, click here.

https://www.aerserv.com/