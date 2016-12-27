Adobe Wraps Up Acquisition of TubeMogul

Adobe recently confirmed to MMW the completion of its acquisition of TubeMogul, a powerhouse in video advertising that lets brands and agencies to plan and buy video advertising across desktops, mobile, streaming devices and TVs.

According to a provided release, the combination of Adobe and TubeMogul will create the first end-to-end independent advertising and data management solution that spans traditional TV and digital formats, simplifying what has been a complex and fragmented process for the world’s biggest brands.

The planned integration with Adobe Audience Manager will allow marketers to unify audience planning and media buying for video advertising.

“The addition of TubeMogul will further strengthen Adobe’s leadership in digital marketing and advertising technology,” said Brad Rencher, executive vice president and general manager of Digital Marketing for Adobe. “We are excited to extend Adobe Marketing Cloud’s search, display and social planning and delivery solutions to help our customers maximize their video advertising investments across screens.”

“The acquisition of TubeMogul enables Adobe to help marketers navigate the most important development in advertising in 50 years—the dispersal of consumer video consumption beyond live, prime-time television and into mobile video, OTT and other on-demand channels,” adds Scott Denne, research analyst with 451 Research. “With an already extensive footprint in digital marketing, the addition of TubeMogul gives Adobe a technology that addresses that largest portion of most marketing budgets—TV advertising—and strengthens Adobe’s pitch to CMOs through an offering that will equip data-driven TV campaigns.”