AdGreetz Rolls Out World’s First Personalized Video Corporate Website

It’s a big week for firsts in mobile and digital, as illustrated again today by AdGreetz. The company has just announced the launch of the world’s first fully personalized video corporate website, AdGreetz.com.

The site, using Facebook Connect or user data, offers prospective marketers “the opportunity to view and personalize over 40 past and current marketing campaigns for a wide variety of major brands.”

“For four years, AdGreetz has been partnering with many of the world’s largest brands and proving that hyper-personalized ads and messages are much preferred by customers than one-size-fits-all video or ‘static’ print,” says Eric Frankel, CEO of AdGreetz. “With the launch of our newly-redesigned website, we are sharing with top marketers, brands and agencies the expansiveness of our work and inviting them to rethink how they target and address consumers – challenging them to get more personal.”

Visitors to AdGreetz.com have the choice to allow access to their Facebook profile, and open the full scope of personalization built into ad campaigns, or simply enter a name for a limited personalized video experience.

With the ability to deploy personalized video messaging across 15 channels, including all forms of social media on computers, TV and mobile devices, AdGreetz’ platform delivers what the company calls “unparalleled versatility” to its clients.