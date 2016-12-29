Ad Spend on the Upward Move Again

U.S. advertisers invested $17.6 billion in digital advertising in the third quarter of 2016, according to the latest IAB Internet Advertising Revenue Report.

Released by by IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) and prepared by PwC US, the findings of the report mark “the highest third quarter for digital advertising spending on record, and represents a 20 percent increase over the same time period in 2015. It also accounts for a 4.3 percent increase over Q2 2016.”

“The momentum of advertising in mobile, digital video, and other innovative formats is undeniable,” said David Doty, Executive Vice President and CMO at IAB. “These record-setting third quarter revenue figures reflect marketers’ trust in the internet’s power to connect with today’s audiences.”

“Digital has become a critical part of advertisers’ marketing strategies,” said David Silverman, a partner at PwC US. “Increasing media consumption on interactive screens will surely lead to even more investment in the digital landscape.”

To learn more, check out the full report here.