A New Year Brings New Opportunities for Pandora’s Advertisers

Proving once again why it has become a mobile advertising giant and a respected power player across the digital music advertising space, Pandora has just announced that it will roll out its Muted Video and Responsive Mobile Display ads to all advertisers later this month.

The opportunity, we’re told, begins January 19th.

“These new ad formats drive compelling results across the key performance indicators marketers care about most: time spent with ads, brand favorability and intent to purchase,” Pandora says.

Originally introduced in June 2016 to select beta partners including Denny’s, Express, Google, the Lexus Dealer Association and Ascent Protein, Pandora’s new mobile ad formats – the first in the company’s Visual Ad Experience suite – present rich display and video ads within the square space typically reserved for album art, leveraging responsive design to seamlessly adjust ads to any phone’s screen size.

“We applied the same expertise that makes us the leader in audio advertising to our new visual ads to deliver strong, measurable results,” says John Trimble, chief revenue officer at Pandora. “We are reinventing our mobile display ads to take full advantage of screen real estate and features native to our platform. And because our display ads are served only when a listener is looking at their phone and we have one of the largest logged-in user bases, we are uniquely positioned to deliver listener attention to advertisers at scale.”

To learn more about advertising with Pandora, click here.